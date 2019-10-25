HOLDREGE — Three women were sworn in Oct. 23 as volunteer advocates for Phelps/Harlan County CASA. They are Marcie Janssen and Cari Sughroue of Holdrege, and Ashley Kreutzer of Orleans.
A judge appoints each court-appointed special advocate to represent in court for the best interest of a child. This advocacy helps ensure that children are safe, have a permanent home and have the opportunity to thrive. CASA advocates stay by a child through the lifetime of a case, and often beyond.
Phelps County now has 22 CASA volunteers, but more always are needed. Visit www.give2growphelps.org/CASA or contact Christina Millsap at 308-224-7334.
