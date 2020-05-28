KEARNEY — It won’t be business as usual, but three offices at the Buffalo County Courthouse will reopen Monday to the public.
The offices of the county clerk, assessor and register of deeds will be open with a focus on helping people who want to file property valuation protests and/or file for homestead exemptions.
County staff at those offices and the others that will remain closed next week will continue to be available to serve the public through phone calls, mail, drop boxes on the west side of the courthouse and by appointment.
The rest of the courthouse and other county-owned buildings will reopen June 8, according to a press release from the Buffalo County Reopening Committee, comprised of representatives from the board of commissioners, sheriff’s department and safety committee, and the building and grounds supervisor.
“The health of our employees and the people that we serve continues to be of the utmost importance as we move forward through this pandemic,” reopening committee members said in the press release. “As we start to finalize a plan on how to reopen to the public, we want to emphasize that we are all in this together. We will continue to be here to serve Buffalo County.”
When asked by the Hub if services available next week at the clerk, assessor and register of deeds offices will be limited to protests and homestead exemptions, Commissioners Myron Kouba and Sherry Morrow of Kearney said those staffs will do their full range of activities.
They said that also includes marriage licenses at the clerk’s office.
Protocol changes will be obvious as soon as people arrive at the courthouse.
Those wanting to come inside to do business at the three open offices next week must use the Buffalo Entrance in the horseshoe parking lot. It is on the west side of the courthouse, off First Street, in the middle of the building.
The following checklist covers what people will be asked to do to enter the building:
- Park in the horseshoe parking lot or in the north permit lot west of the horseshoe.
- Courthouse entry will be allowed only through the Buffalo Entrance in the horseshoe parking lot. The only exceptions are for Justice Center business, through that center’s entrance, and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services business, through the north and south HHS doors.
- Wearing a mask is strongly encouraged. “We will provide them if they don’t have them,” Morrow said.
- Everyone will be screened and have their temperatures taken before entering the courthouse. Anyone with a temperature above 100.4 degrees will not be allowed to enter any farther into the building.
- No children under age 14 will be allowed into the courthouse.
- No more than one person per group will be allowed unless it is necessary for business. In those cases, two is the maximum per group allowed.
Morrow said there will be one-way foot traffic with 6 feet of social distance measured and marked on the floor, plus arrows to direct the flow.
“Also, there will be volunteers in bright yellow vests to help direct people through the system,” Kouba said.
“They’ll be in the parking lot, too,” Morrow added.
Visitors to the other courthouse offices and county-owned buildings after they open June 8 will follow those same conditions.
Kouba said people who want to avoid possible waits to do county business at the courthouse still are encouraged to call or go to the buffalocounty.ne.gov website, which has a lot of information and contact options.
He and Morrow said that as of Monday, there will be three ways to file a property value protest.
Those who come to the courthouse to file in person will get a hearing date then. Protests also may be left in a drop box in the horseshoe parking area. Users of that option will be contacted with a hearing date.
On Monday, the protest@buffalocounty.ne.gov website will be open for online protests. Kouba said instructions will be on the website.