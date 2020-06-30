HOLDREGE — Three people were hospitalized after a two-car collision Saturday in Holdrege.
According to Holdrege Police Chief Dennis DaMoude, Larry and Patty Noel of Beaver City were driving northbound in their 2018 Dodge Ram on Burlington Street when they were struck by an eastbound 2011 Ford Escape driven by Nellie Nolan, 66, of Minden. Nolan failed to stop on 18th Avenue when she hit the other vehicle, according to the report. The Noels’ pickup truck rolled and landed in a ditch on the northeast corner of the intersection.
Larry, 67, and Patty, 69, were transported to Phelps Memorial Health Center in Holdrege. They both were treated and released.
Nolan was airlifted to CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney. She is listed as in fair condition.