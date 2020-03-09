KEARNEY — Three juvenile females who escaped the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center at Kearney last week have all been returned to the facility.
Wednesday night the three juvenile offenders fled from the facility at 2802 30th Ave. According to an email from a Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson, the teens were found outside of Kearney city limits and returned to YRTC on Saturday.
DHHS, which oversees YRTC, declined to provide further information on the incident saying the investigation is ongoing.