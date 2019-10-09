KEARNEY — Three Kearney area police officers were acknowledged for their service and dedication Tuesday night in Kearney.
Retired Kearney Police Chief Dan Lynch was been inducted into the Police Officers Association of Nebraska Hall of Fame at the annual POAN conference banquet. The late KPD Sgt. Greg Urbanek was posthumously inducted.
Lynch retired in October 2018 after a 43-year career with KPD - 22 of those years as police chief. Urbanek, who died in January 2017 of cancer, served KPD for 31 years - 16 of those years as a sergeant.
Dawson County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Aaron Pelzer also received the officer of the year award from the Nebraska Sheriffs’ Association at the same banquet.
