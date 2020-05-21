HOLDREGE — Three new cases of COVID-19, all in Phelps County, were reported at 5:55 p.m. Wednesday by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
No new cases were reported in Dawson County for the first time in several weeks. The three new cases in Phelps County bumped cases there up to 16.
That brings total cases to 993 in the Two Rivers Public Health Department. Harlan County remains the only county in the seven-county Two Rivers region with no cases of COVID-19.
Total cases by county in the Two Rivers area are:
- Buffalo: 136
- Dawson: 812
- Franklin: 5
- Gosper: 13
- Harlan: 0
- Kearney: 11
- Phelps: 16
For more information, visit DHHS at dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus or all (402) 552-6645 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week. Contact Two Rivers at 308-995-4778 or trphd.org.