KEARNEY – Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Two Rivers Public Health Department by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
The figure includes two new cases in Buffalo County and one new case in Dawson County.
Numbers of reported cases in the seven-county Two Rivers region are:
- Dawson County: 840
- Buffalo County: 168
- Phelps County: 20
- Gosper County: 13
- Kearney County: 11
- Franklin County: 6
- Harlan County: 0
The Two Rivers region has seen nine deaths since record-keeping began March 20.
As of Wednesday evening, Nebraska had 14,866 cases of COVID-19 and 187 deaths, which is nine more deaths statewide in the past two days.
Dawson County has the fifth highest number of confirmed cases in the state. Hall County, which includes Grand Island, is third, with 1,525 cases. Buffalo County ranks 13th in the state.
For more information, call Two Rivers at 888-669-7154 or visit trphd.org.
The DHHS COVID-19 information line can be reached at 402-552-6645 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.