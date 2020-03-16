OMAHA — Three of Ravenna High School’s robotic teams recently qualified for the World Robotics Competition.
During the State Robotics Competition Feb. 28-29 at Omaha North High School, Ravenna had seven teams qualify for the competition — the most teams to qualify from across the state. There were 48 teams total.
Seniors Abe Schroeder and Kooper Schirmer were the skills champion and received the award that is given to the top all-around team. They also were state champion. Their team earned a tournament trifecta that had never been done in the history of state robotics, said Kelley Jarzynka, RHS robotics coach.
Senior Markel Miigerl and junior Chase Lockhorn were state champions. The team of senior Shalie Sklenar, senior Charles McCoy and Colby Van Winkle received the Amaze Award. The three teams qualified to compete at nationals April 2-4 in Council Bluffs, Iowa, and at worlds April 21-26 in Louisville, Ky.
“To go against the biggest, private schools in the state of Nebraska in robotics is like a David and Goliath story, but this small town of Ravenna packs quite a punch with their robotic engineering, programming and interviewing skills. And I know that coaches always say this, but I am so proud of all of my teams, but this group of engineers have definitely made their mark and I look forward to their future accomplishments at this year’s national and world competitions,” said Jarzynka.