KEARNEY — Three male juveniles from Kearney’s Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center have been charged in connection with the violent assault on staff Feb. 7 at the facility.
Brendan R. Lee, Julian Tapia, both 17, and Jabreen Sidney, 16, were each charged as adults Friday morning in Buffalo County Court. A fourth male juvenile involved in the incident has not yet been charged.
Formal charges and possible penalties were read to Lee, Sidney and Tapia when they appeared in court before County Judge Gerry Jorgensen. Bonds also were set.
The charges are:
- Lee: three counts of felony aiding and abetting intentional second-degree assault. His bond is $25,000.
- Sidney: felony first-degree assault and three counts of felony aiding and abetting intentional second-degree assault. Bond is $150,000.
- Tapia: felony first-degree assault, three counts of felony second-degree assault and two counts of using a deadly weapon to commit a felony. His bond is $250,000.
Lee, Sidney and Tapia have been in custody in Lincoln since the incident.
Court records outlined the charges against them:
At 1:35 a.m. Feb. 7 the four teens were in the Lincoln Living Unit at Kearney’s YRTC when Tapia and Lee started removing the head board from a metal bed frame. A YRTC staff member exited a nearby office and verbally confronted Tapia.
A third teen stepped in between the staff member and Tapia while Tapia began hitting a glass window with the bed frame.
The staff member grabbed Tapia, and records indicate three of the teens began punching the staffer in the head. A second YRTC staff member tried to intervene and was punched by all four teens.
Two additional staff members intervened who were then hit with multiple punches to the head and attacked several times with pieces of bed frame.
At one point a staff member tried to walk away from the teens and was grabbed around the neck and taken to the ground.
The teens disassembled a second bed frame to hit the glass, records indicate, and the pieces were used to hit two staff members over their backs. Another staff member was backed into a corner where a teen hit him with a piece of bed frame.
At 1:48 a.m., one of the teens began taunting police who had arrived at the scene, but could not get into the unit. Records don’t explain why police are unable to enter the area.
Approximately three minutes later, one of the teens punched a staff member again, and the staffer fell to the floor where a second teen kicked him, stomped on his head and kicked him in the ribs.
Police entered the living unit a minute later and took the teens into custody.
The incident is recorded on YRTC video surveillance.
After the incident, two staff members were transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney, while a third staffer was taken by private vehicle to the hospital. One staff member was held overnight and later released.
Leah-Bucco White, a spokesperson for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services which oversees YRTC, declined to comment on whether staff have returned to work.
“We are not at liberty to share personnel information as it relates to their current work status,” she said in an email to the Hub.
The teens are being held at the Buffalo County Jail.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates on the teen’s bond information and upcoming court dates.
