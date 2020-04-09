HOLDREGE — One staff person and three male residents at Kearney's Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center have tested positive for COVID-19.
They are among seven new cases reported by the Two Rivers Public Health Department Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in the seven-county district to 34.
The YRTC staff member is self-isolated at home and doing well, according to a release from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, which operates YRTC. The three young men are asymptomatic and are self-isolating in individual rooms at the facility.
Another YRTC staff member was found to have COVID-19 last week. That person has been isolated at home.
Staff identified as positive for COVID-19 will not be allowed to work until they are appropriately quarantined and are asymptomatic for at least 72 hours, DHHS said. Should additional cases arise, YRTC pandemic plan outlines a process for residents to be rotated in and out based on medical assessments.
Decisions with respect to the care and treatment of youth and staff are being guided by the YRTC on-site nursing staff along with the DHHS epidemiology team and a physician when necessary, to determine the appropriate level of care. Staff and teens will be tested for the virus when staff is advised by DHHS epidemiology, public health or a health care provider.
Dannette Smith, CEO of DHHS said the quick response by YRTC staff helped mitigate the spread of the virus.
“Our proactive approach in deciding to test all staff and residents has certainly assisted with our efforts to identify positive cases and mitigate spread," she said. "I am happy to report that the youth who have contracted COVID-19 are asymptomatic and all staff that are positive are well enough to just self-isolate at home without additional medical intervention."
The YRTC-Kearney medical staff has contacted the parents of the youth who have tested positive for COVID-19 and will regularly update them on the youth’s progress. All parents will receive a letter notifying them of steps taken so far in this evolving situation.
Three more cases of COVID-19 were also confirmed in this area Wednesday, including two people from Buffalo County:
- A woman in her 30s isolating at home
- A man in his 50s isolating at home
- A Kearney County female in her 20s, isolating at home.
Since Sunday, six parties have tested over 300 individuals for COVID-19 in Buffalo County, including YRTC-Kearney residents, staff, emergency responders, and healthcare workers, all at increased risk.
The necessary areas YRTC have been sanitized, Two Rivers said. All staff and youth continue to be monitored for symptoms including having their temperature checked daily. In order to protect privacy of those who have tested positive, additional information will not be released.
“Our health department would like to offer an enormous thank you to the staffs of the Nebraska National Guard, Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Nebraska Public Health Laboratory, Buffalo County Emergency Management, Kearney Regional Medical Center, and CHI Good Samaritan Hospital for their time and support as we tested large groups of individuals in our community,” Glenda Fraber, assistant TRPHC health director said.
Two Rivers includes Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties.
Nebraska’s DHHS also makes daily updates to statewide cases via its new Data Dashboard at dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Coronavirus