Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT THURSDAY... .CONDITIONS WILL BE MARGINALLY FAVORABLE FOR SOME PATCHY FROST IN THE ADVISORY AREA. THERE IS POTENTIAL FOR SOME FOG AND WINDS WILL REMAIN 4-8 MPH...WHICH WILL LESSEN THE RISK FOR FROST. THE GREATEST CHANCE FOR FROST WILL BE IN SHELTERED LOCATIONS WHERE FOG DOES NOT FORM...AND WINDS ARE LIGHTEST. ...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 35 WILL RESULT IN PATCHY FROST FORMATION. * WHERE...VALLEY, SHERMAN, DAWSON AND BUFFALO COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT UNCOVERED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. &&