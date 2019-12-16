KEARNEY – Undergraduate and graduate degrees for 381 students will be conferred at commencement exercises 10 a.m. Friday at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
Barbara Hancock Snyder is the featured speaker. Vice president of student affairs emeritus from the University of Utah, Snyder served as vice chancellor for student affairs at UNK from 1988-99 and held various positions at Iowa State University from 1975-88.
Widely recognized for her expertise in national public policy, Greek affairs and executive compensation, Snyder served five terms on the board of the National Association of Student Personnel Administrators and as president of the NASPA Foundation Board. In 2016, Snyder was recognized with the Fred Turner Award, NASPA’s equivalent of a lifetime achievement award for bringing honor and dignity to the student affairs profession.
Ryan Clark of Kearney is student speaker. He graduates Friday Summa Cum Laude with Bachelor of Science degrees in business administration and mathematics.
A Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity member, Clark is in the UNK Honors Program, a member of Mortar Board, Order of Omega honor society, Enactus, Kappa Mu Epsilon mathematics honor society and Beta Gamma Sigma and Phi Eta Sigma national honor societies. A former member of the Loper golf team, he also served on the Student Athlete Advisory Committee and was recognized academically with the William and Mary Jane Nester Leadership Award.
The Choraleers, directed by John Petzet, UNK assistant professor of music, will perform a pre-commencement concert and processional. The national anthem also will be performed by Petzet and accompanist Thomas Prentice of Grand Island, who graduates Friday with a music performance degree.
UNK commencement ceremonies are webcast at www.unk.edu. Find out more details at unk.edu/about/commencement/index.php
For guests: parking in the west lots is encouraged. Visitors with handicap permits can park east of the Health and Sports Center. Those transporting a handicapped person will have access to drop off the person on the east side of the complex but will need to move their vehicle to another lot.
Visitors with wheelchairs can sit in the corner seating sections on the main floor or use the elevator in the northeast corner of the building to sit in the designated section on the arena floor. Individuals who have difficulties with steps should arrive at least an hour early to have access to seats just below the railings on the main floor or to obtain seating on the arena floor seats.
