KEARNEY — A sweet treat provided sweet revenues for three nonprofits that support people with intellectual disabilities.
Checks for $2,000 were presented Monday to the ARC of Buffalo County, Mosaic and the Special Olympics of Buffalo County. The money came from the Knights of Columbus sale of Tootsie Rolls last fall.
Another $6,000 was donated to the Intellectual Disability Foundation for distribution within Nebraska.
The candy is sold every year by Knights of Columbus members at Prince of Peace and St. James Catholic churches.
The Knights purchased 18,000 Tootsie Rolls last fall and donated them to 20 sites around town. The public was invited to give a donation in return for a Tootsie Roll. The Knights also asked for support from area businesses.
Donations were up 40 percent this year. In the last two years, Kearney finished second in the state in Tootsie Roll sales, but it may be the top seller this year. Statewide sales results will be announced in May.
Pete Ludowese, a member of Prince of Peace Parish who sits on the committee, said the only cost to the Knights is the wholesale cost of the Tootsie Rolls, so nearly 100 percent of donations benefit nonprofits related to intellectual disabilities.