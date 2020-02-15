KEARNEY — Tour de Nebraska organizers announced a new, shorter route option for the estimated 500 cyclists attending the 33rd annual event.
According to a Tour de Nebraska press release, the bicycle adventure will travel June 17-21 through south-central Nebraska.
The shorter route option will be offered June 18, and will give cyclists a choice of riding 37 miles or 74 miles between Alma and Red Cloud. Tour de Nebraska is partnering with the Alma community to shuttle cyclists and their bicycles 37 miles from Alma so they can ride the final 37 miles to Red Cloud, which includes a lunch stop at Campbell.
The shorter option is open to any registered cyclist at no cost. Those interested only have to show up at the breakfast and catch a ride at 7:30 a.m. or 9 a.m. Cyclists may decide that morning to take advantage of the shuttle, which will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
This year’s Tour de Nebraska starts and ends in Kearney, and offers five days of routes on road or gravel with overnight stops in Alma, Red Cloud and two nights in Hastings.