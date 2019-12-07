GRAND ISLAND — The 33rd Tour de Nebraska has announced its route for June 17-21. This bicycle adventure starts and ends in Kearney.
Here is the 2020 route:
- Day 1: Kearney to Alma — 59 miles
- Day 2: Alma to Red Cloud — 56 miles
- Day 3: Red Cloud to Hastings — 52 miles
- Day 4: Hastings — 31, 60, 104 miles
- Day 5: Hastings to Kearney — 53 miles.
This five-day bicycle adventure totals about 280 miles. Kearney includes many attractions, museums, parks and local breweries. Alma features Harlan County Lake, which is Nebraska’s second-largest reservoir. And then it’s off to historic Main Street in Red Cloud.
Along the way, the tour will feature a ride in Willa Cather’s prairie. This Nebraska landscape inspired the great American novelist.
Hastings is throwing a party for the weekend riders and will feature Steeple Brewing Company and Wave Pizza on Friday.
Saturday, the tour’s option day, allows riders the choice to rack up additional miles while exploring the area or relax at the Hastings Aquacourt Pool at Chautauqua Park. Saturday night will feature a First Street Brewing Company street dance that includes live music and Nebraska food trucks from the region.
