KEARNEY — Traffic signal work has begun at the intersection of Fourth Street and Second Avenue, 48th Street and Second Avenue, and 52nd Street and Second Avenue.
Outside lane closures will be in place at each intersection while the work is being completed, according to an announcement by the city of Kearney Public Works Department and IES Commercial Inc.
At times traffic may be detoured for short periods while mast arms are being swung into place. Traffic signals will continue to operate in flash mode while the new pole structures are being installed.
The following timeline is expected for the work at each intersection:
- Today and Tuesday: Fourth Street and Second Avenue
- Wednesday: 48th Street and Second Avenue
- Thursday: 48th Street and Second Avenue and 52nd Street and Second Avenue
- Friday: 52nd Street and Second Avenue
Motorists are urged to use caution when traveling through the intersections during these times, according to the press release.