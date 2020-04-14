KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Park and Recreation Department would like to remind hike-bike trail users to practice etiquette and follow trail rules. Additionally, trail users should remember to maintain a social distance of 6 feet, and know that park restrooms and trail drinking fountains currently are not available, according to a city of Kearney press release. A city of Kearney trail map may be accessed on cityofkearney.org.
Trail etiquette rules are:
- Keep to the right side and pass on the left.
- Use your voice “on your left” well in advance of passing others. Listen and acknowledge when others are passing.
- Pets must be kept under restraint of a leash within four feet of the responsible person as per city code.
- Pet owners are responsible for removal and disposal of waste deposited by their animal as per city code.
- Obey all signs and traffic signals.
- While on a bike, control your speed and be cautious on busy trails.
- Be alert to what is going on around you.