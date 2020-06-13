KEARNEY - The Buffalo County Historical Society is excited to re-open the Trails & Rails Museum to the public on Monday, June 15th at 10 am. There will be some changes for the safety of guests, volunteers, and staff.
Guided tours will resume with stricter procedures. Artifacts cannot and will not be handled during the tours. The upstairs of the hotel and the train, including both the steam engine and the caboose, will be closed for the rest of 2020. Walking around the exterior of the train is permissible with a tour admission. The remaining nine buildings plus the Family History Center will be open for tours. Groups will not be combined, to limit exposure. Thus, tours will be given at a first come/first serve basis.
Hand sanitizing stations will be present and staff will be increasing the cleaning of public spaces between guests. The BCHS Board of Directors has decided that masks will be required for everyone over the age of 2 at the Trails & Rails Museum. Masks will be on hand for those that do not have one.
BCHS is incredibly fortunate to have amazing volunteers. Several of those volunteers work in the extensive archive department and are thrilled for the opportunity to help you do research. To limit their exposure, we will be offering virtual research only, for the time being. Please email, mail, or write down the information you are requesting. Our volunteers will get back to you either via email, mail, or copies can be made for curbside pick-up. Archive requests may be sent to bchs.archives@hotmail.com.
This is a fluid plan and we will update it as needed, based on CDC guidelines, as well as local government strategies.
Join us for the new rotating display, “Arts and Culture in Buffalo County”. You will see a mix of artifacts and photographic images that depict fun times held in our area. The DAR –Kearney Chapter also has a nice display up about the items they recently discovered at the Kearney Cemetery pillar time capsule. Both of these exhibits are located inside the Family History Center and are free and open to the public. We do ask guests to keep a six-foot distance between each other.
“We have missed you all and are excited to be able to see you again soon,” said Jennifer Murrish, BCHS Executive Director. “Our mission is to share Buffalo County’s past with as many people as we can in a safe, fun environment. We appreciate your support in keeping everyone healthy.”