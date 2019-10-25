KEARNEY — East 39th Street is closed today (Friday) because of a train derailment.
According to an 8:30 a.m. announcement by Gavilon Grain and the city of Kearney’s Public Works Department, cleanup is expected to be completed by the end of the day.
The derailment occurred near the Buffalo County Fairgrounds. The city asked that motorists adjust their travel route during the cleanup.
