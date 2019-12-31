KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Sanitation Division has announced that the New Year’s Day holiday will cause the following changes, through Saturday, for the refuse collection system and the Kearney Area Solid Waste Agency Landfill.
Residential collection
- Today and Friday refuse will be collected on schedule. Wednesday and Thursday collection will be delayed one day.
- Recycling collection scheduled for the first Wednesday of the month will be collected Thursday. Recycling scheduled for the first Thursday and Friday of the month will be collected on schedule.
Commercial collection
- Commercial refuse collection scheduled for Wednesday will be collected on Thursday.
- Commercial recycling scheduled for Friday will be collected on Saturday.
Closings
- The Kearney Area Recycling Center will be closed on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.