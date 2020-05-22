KEARNEY — The city of Kearney’s Sanitation Division announces that due to the upcoming Memorial Day on Monday, the following changes will be in effect for the refuse collection system and the Kearney Area Solid Waste Agency Landfill:
Residential collection
- Trash collection will be delayed one day, except Friday’s collection will remain on schedule.
- Yard waste collection will be delayed one day.
- Recycling collection for the fourth Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of the month will remain on schedule. Recycling will not be collected on May 29 due to it being the fifth Friday of the month. Residents are reminded to have containers at the curb by 7 a.m. for collection.
Commercial collection
- Trash collection scheduled for Monday will be collected on Tuesday.
- Recycling collection scheduled for May 29 will be collected on May 30.
Closings
- The Kearney Area Recycling Center will be closed on Monday.
- The Solid Waste Agency Landfill, including the Yard Waste and Tree Site, will be closed Sunday and Monday.