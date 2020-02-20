KEARNEY — Two travelers who are sold on the convenience and reliability of flying in and out of Kearney Regional Airport would appreciate Sky West continuing its air service to Denver and Chicago.
Travelers will experience more of the same reliable and convenient service, if the city’s current carrier receives the federal subsidy it seeks.
“I’m already looking forward to taking advantage of the nonstop service again soon,” said Andrew Hanson of Madison, Wis. A University of Nebraska at Kearney graduate, Hanson is an associate director of development for the University of Wisconsin Foundation.
He flew home to Kearney for Christmas from Chicago O’Hare aboard United Express.
“After many years of frustrating and unreliable air service, it is so refreshing to see the success that United Express is having at Kearney,” Hanson said. “Increased reliable service to another major hub such as Chicago O’Hare is fantastic for travelers.”
As engagement manager for the Xpanxion software business, Jake Williams works with Fortune 500 companies around the United States. He said having reliable air service with good connections is invaluable to the economy of the Kearney area.
“It’s a massive benefit to Kearney. We can get and retain businesses that we weren’t able to before. We can be more global and seek out those partnerships, where before it took more time to get out and get things done,” Williams said.
Inviting business contacts to Kearney in the past was embarrassing, he said. “It used to be kind of a mess arranging so clients could drive from Grand Island or Omaha.”
He said he can board a 6:30 a.m. flight from Kearney to Denver and arrive in San Diego around 10:30 a.m. local time, when “their day is barely started.”
Williams said he’s heard other business fliers are thrilled with United Express. Now he’s even flying out of Kearney for family vacations. “The last time we went to Cabo San Lucas it was cheaper to board in Kearney.”
Kearney City Manager Michael Morgan announced Tuesday evening at a special City Council meeting that SkyWest is asking the federal Department of Transportation for $3.6 million annually to subsidize flights from Kearney to Denver and Chicago for another three years.
“We’re really pleased with our partners at Sky West and United Express Airlines,” Morgan said.
If DOT accepts the proposal, he said, it bodes well for air travelers and for the city’s coffers because the air service will cost less for the city of Kearney.
SkyWest’s United Express flights consistently have increased passenger numbers since September 2018 when commercial flights resumed at the Kearney airport after a yearlong hiatus.
It took a year to rebuild the airport’s main runway for jetliners. During the construction city leaders worked to replace the prior commuter service. PennAir couldn’t keep pilots in its cockpits and declared bankruptcy as passenger confidence sank.
From no flights in August 2018 to flights on 50-seat jetliners to Denver and Chicago, Morgan said, Kearney has orchestrated a major turnaround.
Now, he said, it’s time to sustain and build on the success.
Morgan said SkyWest’s schedule would include 20 flights per week to and from Denver and Chicago, with the city paying up to $526,000 in 2020-21 to cover a portion of Sky West’s losses for the Denver flights. That’s about $800,000 less than the city is liable for under the current agreement with SkyWest.
The city is receiving payments for the sale of electricity to Compute North, which is building a data center at the Tech oNE technology park in northeast Kearney, and is using that money to pay for the airline agreement.
Morgan said enplanement trends show passenger boardings steadily growing, and that SkyWest appears to be confident the trend will continue.
He told council members that as passenger numbers grow, it means building a larger terminal and adding more parking. Eventually, SkyWest will step up from its 50-seat jetliners to 70-seaters, Morgan said.