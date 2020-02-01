KEARNEY — The Kearney Park and Recreation Department is taking registrations for a class for tree basics for homeowners.
According to the city, trees are beautiful and have many benefits, but there are troubles that can arise when planting and caring for trees.
City Forester Alan Roesler and Assistant City Forester Mike Fearnley will cover tree topics such as: proper planting practices, pruning and tree selection. If weather permits, some light, hands-on practice pruning will be done. A question-and-answer period will be included to discuss any tree challenges that class participants are experiencing.
Pruning tools will be provided, but participants may bring their own.
This is a free class, but pre-registration at least three days prior to the class is required. The class will be 2-4 p.m. Feb. 9 at the Harmon Park Activity Center.
To register or for more information, stop by 2005 First Ave., call 308-237-4644 or sign up online at KPRregister.org.