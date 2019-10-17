WOOD RIVER — Invasive tree removal and possibly seed gathering will be the focus of Saturday’s volunteer workday from 9 a.m. to noon at The Nature Conservancy’s Platte River prairies.
The site is approximately two miles south of the Wood River exit from Interstate 80.
Participants should bring sturdy shoes and work gloves, a hat, and boots for muddy or swamping areas.
If you can help, contact Steve Schafer at steven.schafer@tnc.org.
