HOLDREGE — An integrated water management plan for the Tri-Basin Natural Resources District’s part of the Little Blue watershed in eastern Kearney County was approved Tuesday on a 7-2 vote at the Tri-Basin board meeting.
General Manager John Thorburn told the Hub the plan also has been approved by the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources.
At a public hearing at the Feb. 11 Tri-Basin board meeting, Thorburn and DNR Integrated Water Management Analyst Amy Zoller testified in support of the plan developed by the two entities.
However, Little Blue watershed farmer-landowner Terry Sorensen of Minden said he was concerned the original intent to bring together Tri-Basin and Little Blue NRD plans as a way to address different groundwater management requirements on the two sides of the Kearney-Adams county line was not met.
Sorensen said Little Blue NRD stakeholders involved in the process agreed to that approach, but the Little Blue board did not.
He had told the Hub in January that a gap remains between the two NRDs’ water management philosophies to address groundwater declines, even though farmers share the same water basin.
Thorburn explained in February that state law requires each NRD to have its own plan, but the process was studied in tandem. Then the Little Blue board “decided to go in a different direction,” he said.
“So there’s just no legal reason not to approve the (Tri-Basin) plan,” Thorburn told the Hub after Tuesday’s board approval, adding that comments by Sorensen and other eastern Kearney County landowners on the issue were appreciated.
The two NRDs continue to work together on a joint University of Nebraska-Lincoln geology study to learn more about the Little Blue watershed.
In other business Tuesday, the Tri-Basin board authorized advertising for bids on a check structure as part of a Sand Creek groundwater recharge project in eastern Kearney County, where there have been groundwater declines.
Thorburn said this first structure in a Sand Creek tributary on land owned by Sorensen will serve as a demonstration for what could be up to eight such structures designed to hold water in the stream longer to allow more groundwater recharge.
Bids will be due May 8 and may be considered at Tri-Basin’s May 12 board meeting.
A report at Tuesday’s meeting says average groundwater irrigation use in 2019 across the district — Gosper, Phelps and Kearney counties — was 4.9 inches per acre.
Thorburn told the Hub that wasn’t a surprise, given the wet growing season conditions last year, “but it was the lowest average use we’ve had since we started keeping records in 2005, when meters were required,”
He added that the average use was uniform across the district.
In other business, the board:
- Accepted the resignation of at-large Director David Olsen of Minden, a Tri-Basin board member since 1991. Nearly three years remain in his current term.
Thorburn said residents in all three counties are eligible to apply for appointment by the April 3 deadline, with information available from the Tri-Basin office in Holdrege and the tribasinnrd.org website.
The Executive Committee will interview applicants and make a recommendation to the full board.
- Changed schedules for two future board meetings. For May 12, the time was changed from 7:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. The June 9 meeting was moved to 7:30 p.m. June 11.
- Set per-unit-of-benefit rates for the district’s seven drainage improvement project areas for fiscal 2020-21. The range is 15-50 cents per unit, with the funds used for project maintenance, an expense Thorburn said was higher in 2019 because of flood damage repairs.