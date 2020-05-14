HOLDREGE — The first of what could be several check structures in an eastern Kearney County watershed project to promote groundwater recharge should be in place by fall.
The Tri-Basin Natural Resources District Board approved a $57,084 bid from Kokes Construction of Ord Tuesday for construction of the structure in a Sand Creek tributary on property owned by Terry Sorensen of Minden, Tri-Basin General Manager John Thorburn told the Hub.
He said it was the only bid received and the amount is within the engineer’s cost estimate.
Tri-Basin officials have looked at other sites and talked with other landowners about additional structures within the watershed, where there have been groundwater declines. “We hope that in constructing this first one, it will act as a demonstration,” Thorburn said.
The overall project could have up to eight such structures designed to hold water in the stream longer to allow more groundwater recharge.
In other business Tuesday, the board accepted the resignation of Subdistrict 6 Director Greg Jorgensen, whose term runs until the end of 2020.
Thorburn said the subdistrict includes the south half of Kearney County, part of Minden and the southeast corner of Phelps County. Applications from people in that area interested in an appointment for the remainder of the term will be considered at the board’s June 9 meeting.
Thorburn noted that David Grimes of Minden has filed for election to that seat for the term that begins in January.
The NRD’s possible involvement in replacing a Lost Creek box culvert on Highway 44 south of Kearney near the Awarii Dunes Golf Course was sent to the Projects and Construction Committee for more discussion.
Thorburn said the culvert collapsed during July 2019 flooding and its replacement was being considered as part of a drainage improvement project area to address constant high water concerns upstream in the Lost Creek watershed. Landowners decided to not proceed.
The Nebraska Department of Transportation has looked at the project, he said, but the culvert is so old there is no evidence that DOT ever issued a permit. So its ownership is uncertain.
Thorburn added that DOT officials said they would address the culvert issue only when that part of the highway needs to be replaced.