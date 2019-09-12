LINCOLN — The Nebraska Department of Transportation wants to know whether it’s feasible to link the Tri-Cities with buses.
NDOT will be conducting a feasibility study to deliver a future Grand Island to Hastings to Kearney intercity bus route.
During a series of public meetings, the project team will review and discuss project needs, gaps and strategies for proposed transit routes between the three cities.
Nebraska residents are encouraged to attend any of the open house meetings:
- 5-7 p.m. Sept. 23 at the Grand Island City Hall Community Room, 100 E. First St., Grand Island.
- 5-7 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Adams County Fairgrounds Activities Building, 947 S. Baltimore Ave., Hastings.
- 5-7 p.m. Sept. 25 at the UNK Alumni House, 2222 Ninth Ave., Kearney.
The intercity bus project is part of Nebraska’s Mobility Management program, which seeks to coordinate and improve transportation options for Nebraskans. Anticipated completion of the study is spring 2020.
More information about Nebraska’s transit program and mobility management is available at the Nebraska Public Transit website.
