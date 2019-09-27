KEARNEY — The local chapter of Sigma Xi will host speaker June Pilcher for a public lecture at 7 p.m. Monday in Copeland Hall Room 142 at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
Her topic is The Tricky Human Brain. The presentation will examine how the human brain functions and how it can create problems in modern society. The talk also will discuss the importance of using our big brain to help counter some of the automatic processing completed by the lower portions of the brain.
Pilcher is an alumni distinguished professor of psychology at Clemson University. She earned her Ph.D. in biopsychology from the University of Chicago. She enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served as an officer and as a research psychologist in the U.S. Army.
Monday’s presentation is free and open to the public.
