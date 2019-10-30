KEARNEY — Because of cold weather in the forecast, the Big Igloo Trunk or Treat has been moved to the Expo Center at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds at 3807 Ave. N.

Candy, games, inflatables and more will be offered from 6-8 p.m. Thursday.

The event, offered by Grace Fellowship Church, is free and open to the public. Last year, 2,500 people attended.

For more information, contact Katie Adam at 308-236-7257 or email grace@kearneygrace.com.

Sign up for Kearney Hub daily news updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.