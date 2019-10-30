KEARNEY — Because of cold weather in the forecast, the Big Igloo Trunk or Treat has been moved to the Expo Center at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds at 3807 Ave. N.
Candy, games, inflatables and more will be offered from 6-8 p.m. Thursday.
The event, offered by Grace Fellowship Church, is free and open to the public. Last year, 2,500 people attended.
For more information, contact Katie Adam at 308-236-7257 or email grace@kearneygrace.com.
