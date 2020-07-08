Floodwater still made it impossible at 8 a.m. July 10, 2019, to identify a boundary between the Turkey Creek Water Trail and the exit landing-parking area on the west side of Kearney’s south Central Avenue.
Floodwater still made it impossible at 8 a.m. July 10, 2019, to identify a boundary between the Turkey Creek Water Trail and the exit landing-parking area on the west side of Kearney’s south Central Avenue.
Lori Potter, Kearney Hub file
The Central Avenue sides of two south Kearney motels and a car dealership are reflected in floodwater from nearby Turkey Creek soon after sunrise on July 10, 2019.
KEARNEY — A two-year study starting later this year will identify options to prevent flood damage like that seen a year ago today in south Kearney and other parts of the Turkey Creek Watershed.
The study, which also includes the upstream Elm Creek Watershed, will involve public meetings and assessments of current conditions by an engineering contractor still to be selected, according to Central Platte Natural Resources District General Manager Lyndon Vogt.
Approval of a $725,000 Watershed Flood Prevention and Operations grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service was announced in June. Vogt said the next step, finalizing a contract with NRCS, could be completed by the end of this month.
NRCS officials have said the NRD staff can move forward on a request for proposals so contractor selection can proceed as soon as the contract is signed.
Major flooding
The watersheds have had past flood issues, but the need to prevent or mitigate future damage became clear a year ago today when heavy rain fell during a short period of time on July 8-9 and flooded a large part of south Kearney.
Vogt said some areas of south-central Nebraska had 7-11 inches of rain. “The ground already was pretty much saturated from the March (2019) flood,” he said, and a continuing wet spring.
Man-made development also played a role.
“There’s a lot of development in the lower portions of the Turkey Creek Watershed,” Vogt said, and most of the floodwater couldn’t fit under Second Avenue.
“I don’t think anybody can manage for a 500-year event,” he added.
The WFPO grant will pay the full cost of the flood prevention study for 106,185 acres — 52,340 in the Elm Creek Watershed and 53,845 in the Turkey Creek Watershed — from northwest of Elm Creek, through south Kearney, to the Platte River east of Kearney.
The study will help to identify measures or structures to reduce flooding.
“Structures aren’t the only things to be looked at,” Vogt said, explaining that practices such as no-till farming and terraces could play a role. “All the water has to come through the system. It’s a matter of slowing it down.”
Steps ahead
CPNRD already has WFPO grants for studies in two other flood-prone watersheds — the Lower Wood River and Spring-Buffalo creeks. Study consultants for both were approved in April.
Vogt said the concern in those areas was major flooding in March 2019. The deadline to seek those grants was before the early July floods, so CPNRD officials had to wait to apply for the Turkey Creek-Elm Creek grant.
Vogt has said the grant-funded work in all the watersheds will get a project or projects to the 30 percent design stage, which is information needed to seek construction grants or other funding if it’s decided to purse flood control plans.
The Lower Wood River Watershed plan area involves 232,295 acres in Buffalo, Hall and Merrick counties downstream of Riverdale.
The towns of Wood River, Gibbon and Shelton saw the most damage from March 2019 flooding, which triggered a Federal Emergency Management Administration disaster declaration. There was more flooding July 10 due to runoff from heavy rain.
JEO Consulting Group, with sites that include Lincoln and Grand Island, is the consultant hired under a $725,000 WFPO grant.
HDR Engineering of Omaha is the consultant studying the Spring Creek and Buffalo Creek watersheds’ 266,870 acres in Dawson, Custer and Buffalo counties. That WFPO grant is for $625,000.
A key issue is reducing flood damage to irrigation canal infrastructure and ag properties that results from frequent overtopping and flooding of the two creeks.
For those two grant projects, April 2022 is the deadline for study reports.
Other benefits
Vogt said the two-year clock on the Turkey Creek-Elm Creek study will start when the CPNRD-NRCS contract is signed.
When asked about other study benefits, he said, “We will look at water quality issues, groundwater recharged issues and (water) retiming issues.”
Vogt said a project might be identified that could hold excess floodwater for later releases into the Platte River, which would help reduce flood damage and enhance flows as needed in a fully appropriated section of the river.
“The main purpose of the grant is flood control,” he added, “everything else is secondary. You can’t just look at one thing.”