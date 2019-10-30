ALMA — Two people convicted in a March robbery of an elderly Harlan County couple soon will be sentenced in Harlan County District Court.
The couple was robbed at gunpoint at 7:30 a.m. March 11 at their house along Highway 136 between Oxford and Orleans.
Jake George, 23, of Lincoln and Damecius Grigsby, 24, of Kearney were convicted in the case and are awaiting sentencing.
Brock Teel, 29, of Kearney also has been found guilty, but his sentencing is not scheduled, while Rylie Bryson, 19, of Kearney has pleaded not guilty.
A fifth suspect, Davontay Wilcox, 26, of Kearney, has not gone to trial yet.
The suspects allegedly forced their way into the elderly couple’s house, confronted the couple and stole collectible coins, $1,000 and a cellphone.
George was convicted in Harlan County District Court of felony robbery and misdemeanor criminal mischief. George was free on bond when he was charged in Buffalo County Court with felony distribution of ecstasy, marijuana and concentrated cannabis, all within 1,000 feet of Zion Lutheran School, 2421 Ave. C, on Oct. 10.
After his arrest in Buffalo County, Harlan County District Court Judge Terri Harder revoked George’s bond, and he was returned to the Harlan County Jail. George is to be sentenced for the charges in Harlan County in December.
In September, Grigsby pleaded no contest and was found guilty of robbery, theft by unlawful taking of $0-$500 and criminal mischief. Judge Harder granted Grigsby medical furlough, and Grigsby is to be sentenced in November.
In July, Teel pleaded no contest and was found guilty of burglary in Harlan County District Court. Teel remains in custody, and sentencing has not been scheduled.
In June, Bryson entered a written not guilty plea of use of a firearm to commit a felony, robbery, burglary, terroristic threats, third-degree assault and criminal mischief. She posted bond, and sentencing has not been scheduled.
After escaping from inpatient drug treatment in August at CHI Health St. Francis Alcohol and Drug Treatment Center in Grand Island, Wilcox was arrested on a Harlan County warrant in September. He was returned to the Harlan County Jail and faces charges of conspiracy to commit 1C felony, use of firearm to commit a felony, robbery, burglary, terroristic threats, third-degree assault, criminal mischief and an additional charge of escape when under arrest on felony charges. Wilcox pleaded not guilty to the charge of escape when under arrest. Wilcox’s attorney, Tana Fye, withdrew as his counsel Oct. 23, and the court appointed Michael Carper as Wilcox’s attorney. A pretrial hearing is scheduled in December.
