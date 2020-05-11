KEARNEY – Two Dawson County women died Friday from COVID-19, the Two Rivers Public Health Department reported at noon today.
The women, in their 50s and 60s, had been hospitalized. Both had underlying conditions.
Since Friday, 32 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the seven-county Two Rivers region, increasing the total to 873.
New confirmed cases over the weekend include 28 in Dawson County, two in Buffalo County and two in Phelps County. According to Two Rivers, total cases are:
- Dawson County – 720
- Buffalo County– 116
- Phelps County- 13
- Gosper County– 10
- Franklin County-- 7
- Kearney County– 7
- Harlan County– 0
Due to limited testing, COVID-19 should be considered widespread throughout the Two Rivers district, regardless of current county totals. For more information, call Two Rivers at 888-669-7154 or visit trphd.org.
The DHHS has a statewide coronavirus (COVID-19) information line. Call 402-552-6645 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week.