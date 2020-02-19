ORLEANS — Two people were displaced from their house after a fire broke out in a garage Friday in Orleans.
The Orleans Volunteer Fire Department was called at 3:11 p.m. to 211 N. Harlan Ave. in Orleans. The cause of the fire has not determined, but the homeowner reported that he had a wood-burning stove going in the garage and some items got too close to the stove, said Orleans Volunteer Fire Department Chief Matt Massey.
The house was sitting about 10 feet away from the garage, and radiant heat and embers ignited the trailer house, Massey said.
The garage is a total loss, and the house has moderate to severe damage, according to reports. An older vehicle in the garage was a total loss. No one was hurt during the incident.
Alma Volunteer Fire and Rescue also responded to the call. The blaze was under control within 30 minutes. The American Red Cross is assisting the two adults who lived in the house.
Massey wanted to remind the public to keep materials and debris away from heating sources in order to avoid a fire.