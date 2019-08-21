KEARNEY — Two Kearneyites have been ordered to take classes in social values and self-control after selling marijuana and concentrated cannabis last year out of their former east Kearney residence.
Megan Rodehorst, 20, was placed on four years probation earlier this month in Buffalo County District Court for felony distribution of marijuana and distribution of concentrated cannabis. While Elijah Cortez Thompson, 19, was placed on five years probation for felony distribution of marijuana, felony distribution of concentrated cannabis and felony possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony.
Under the standard conditions of her probation Judge John Marsh ordered Rodehorst to serve 30 days in jail, complete outpatient counseling and a substance abuse education class, take additional classes in social values, leisure and recreation, a relapse group and pretreatment.
Rodehorst was approved for work release, and was given one day credit for time already served in jail.
Under the standard conditions of Thompson’s probation Marsh ordered him to also participate in outpatient counseling, cognitive group therapy, substance abuse education and take classes in relapse group/prevention, peer relationships and pretreatment.
Thompson must serve 90 days in jail
According to records, on March 23, 2018, police served a search warrant at a house in the 1400 block of East 42nd Street where Rodehorst and Thompson lived. Seized were several plastic bags containing more than two pounds of marijuana, including a cardboard box containing several individually wrapped THC concentrate packages, more than $10,000 in cash, a digital scale, an AK-47 rifle, an AR-15 rifle and assorted drug paraphernalia.
The items were seized by police from the house Rodehorst and Thompson then-shared with Dakota Welsh, 20, Kayla Mitchem, 20, and Joshua G. Ross, 21, all of Kearney.
Welsh was convicted of felony distribution of marijuana, felony distribution of concentrated cannabis and possession of a deadly weapon, an AK-47, during the commission of a felony in the incident. He served six months in jail and was placed on five years probation.
In July, Mitchem pleaded no contest to felony distribution of concentrated cannabis. Ross pleaded guilty to felony distribution of marijuana, felony distribution of concentrated cannabis and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony.
Sentencing in both cases will be in October.
