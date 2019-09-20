SHELTON — Two Grand Island men were found dead in a rural subdivision sandpit two miles south of Shelton, according to the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office.
At approximately 9:18 p.m. Thursday deputies were called to the area of 5 Catfish Cove Place near Shelton. A construction company employee reported having difficulty locating a man working on a residential construction site near a sandpit.
An investigation determined that two coworkers, ages 26 and 37, both of Grand Island, were unaccounted for and had not been seen or heard from since early Thursday morning.
Information suggested the men may had intended to fish at a sandpit near their work site prior to starting their workday. Air, ground and water searches of the area were conducted for three hours. The two men were discovered dead in the sandpit located behind the construction site.
While circumstances surrounding the deaths are not immediately clear, the preliminary investigation indicates no evidence of foul play. The Buffalo County Attorney’s Office has ordered autopsies be conducted.
The men’s names will be released after the next of kin have been notified.
Volunteer fire departments from Shelton, Gibbon, Kearney and the Buffalo County Attorney’s Office assisted the sheriff’s deputies at the scene. CHI Good Samaritan Hospital AirCare and the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department dive team also assisted as did several local residents.
