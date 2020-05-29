KEARNEY – Two Rivers Public Health Department is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 in its seven-county region.
Both cases are in Buffalo County.
That brings totals in Buffalo County to 150, with 1,051 cases in the Two Rivers region.
As of 10 a.m. Thursday, the Two Rivers totals were:
- Buffalo: 150
- Dawson: 851
- Franklin: 6
- Gosper: 13
- Harlan: 0
- Kearney:11
- Phelps: 20
As of 6 p.m. Wednesday, The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 18 fewer cases in Dawson County and one case in Harlan County, but Two Rivers says its numbers should be considered more reliable.
Both Two Rivers and DHHS painstakingly compile test results, double-check case numbers and rectify any errors. For that reason, numbers can rise or fall from day to day.
As of 5:45 p.m. Thursday, there were 13,261 cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska, and 164 deaths, DHHS said.
Testing for COVID-19 will take place 8-11 a.m. and 3-6 p.m. today and Saturday at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds at 3807 N Ave. Citizens must meet certain criteria to be tested. No drive-up testing will be permitted.
Citizens should first take the COVID-19 assessment on the TestNebraska website, testnebraska.com. Citizens who fit the criteria will be notified via phone or email. They will be tested in their cars at the fairgrounds.
Two Rivers has a new dashboard on its website, trphd.org, that provides detailed information about numbers, disparities and other information on COVID-19. Its phone number is 308-995-4778.
DHHS can be reached at 402-552-6645 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week. Its website is dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus.