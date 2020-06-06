KEARNEY — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported two new cases of COVID-19 in the Two Rivers Public Health Department district.
The total, released at 5:50 p.m. Friday, included one new case in Dawson County and one new case in Buffalo County. The seven-county area now has 1,065 cases of COVID-19 in six counties. Harlan County has zero cases.
Case totals in the Two Rivers region, according to DHHS, are:
- Dawson County: 842
- Buffalo County: 172
- Phelps County: 20
- Gosper County: 13
- Kearney County: 12
- Franklin County: 6
- Harlan County: 0
Nebraska reported 262 newly confirmed cases Friday, compared to 251 new cases Thursday. The state has 15,379 cases and 186 deaths. No deaths have occurred in the past three days.
The Two Rivers region has recorded nine deaths since record-keeping began March 20. Dawson County has the fifth highest number of confirmed cases in the state. Buffalo County ranks 13th.
For more information, call Two Rivers at 888-669-7154 or visit www.trphd.org.
Or, call the Nebraska DHHS COVID-19 information line at 402-552-6645 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.