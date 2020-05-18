KEARNEY — Sixty new cases of COVID-19 were reported this weekend by the Nebraska Department of Heatlth and Human Services. That included 58 new cases Saturday and two new cases Sunday.
Of those new cases, 50 were in Dawson County and eight were in Buffalo County. Saturday’s new cases included two in Phelps County and one in Kearney County.
As of 6 p.m. Sunday, the total number of cases is now 982 in the seven-county Two Rivers Public Health Department. They include:
- Buffalo County — 136
- Dawson County — 805
- Gosper County — 13
- Franklin County — 5
- Harlan County — 0
- Kearney County - 11
- Phelps County - 13
As of Sunday evening, there were 10,348 cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska, and 123 deaths.
For more information, call Two Rivers at 308-995-6645 or visit trphd.org.
Or, visit dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus or call DHHS at 402-552-6645 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.