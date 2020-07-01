BEAVER CITY — Two Arapahoe men have been charged with sexual assault of a child in Furnas County.
Justin Brooks, 30, and Paul D. Brooks, 61, both of Arapahoe, are the ninth and 10th men to be arrested in connection with an ongoing sex trafficking case with the same alleged victim in Furnas County, according to court records.
Justin Brooks is charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child and sex trafficking of a minor. Both charges are felonies. Paul D. Brooks, 61, is charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child in Furnas County. The charge is a felony. Both men are in custody.
In May, Robert Mustin, 46, of Oxford was charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child and sex trafficking of a minor. Mustin waived a preliminary hearing in Furnas County Court earlier this month and his case was bound over to Furnas County District Court. He is free on bond.
In March, Joseph H. Baumbach, 59, of McCook; Jacob Kramer, 22, of Oxford; Terry L. Smith Jr., 37, hometown not listed; and Bucky Weaver, 40, of Axtell were charged in the case.
Baumbach, Kramer, Smith and Weaver are free on bond.
Baumbach is charged with manufacturing child pornography and tampering with physical evidence, both felonies, on Aug. 1. Baumbach pleaded not guilty to both charges at an arraignment hearing June 24 in Furnas County District Court.
Kramer is charged with sex trafficking of a minor and first-degree sexual assault of a person between ages 12 and 16 on July 1, 2019. The charges are both felonies. An arraignment is scheduled July 8 in Furnas County.
Smith is charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child on Aug. 1, and sex trafficking a minor in August and September. The charges are both felonies. Smith pleaded not guilty to both charges at an arraignment hearing June 24 in Furnas County District Court.
Weaver is charged with felony first-degree sexual assault on July 1, 2019. Weaver pleaded not guilty to the charge at an arraignment hearing June 24 in Furnas County District Court.
In January, William Quinn, 56, of Oxford was charged with human trafficking of a minor, first-degree sexual assault of a child, first-degree sexual assault, child abuse and debauching a minor. The charge of debauching a minor was dismissed, and Quinn pleaded not guilty to the other four counts. Quinn’s request for bond was denied, and he is set to appear July 8 in district court.
In February, Carl Kramer, 49, of Oxford was charged with three counts of human trafficking of a minor. An arraignment is scheduled July 8 in district court.
Dylan Brooks, 24, of Omaha also was charged in February with two counts of human trafficking of a minor, two counts of first-degree sexual assault and two counts of manufacturing child pornography. Brooks pleaded not guilty on all counts and is free on bond. A status hearing is set July 8 in district court.
Anyone with information about this sex trafficking case is asked to call the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office at 402-471-9651 or the Nebraska State Patrol at 308-535-8050.