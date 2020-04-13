KEARNEY — The company that divided the former Herberger’s building into four separate businesses at Hilltop Mall is planning more developments for the parking lot property on the south end of the mall.
On Tuesday, the Kearney City Council will consider a proposal by Hilltop Holdings LLC to add a commercial building east of the new Juice Stop business that occupies the former Wells Fargo drive-thru bank. In addition, Hilltop Holdings wants to build a restaurant near Second Avenue, across 50th Street from the closed Golf USA building.
Spaces where the two new businesses would be built currently are parking lots.
The development plan includes a single-story 5,040-square-foot commercial building and 27 parking spaces adjacent to 48th Street next to Juice Stop, according to a memo to the City Council from Brenda Jensen, the city of Kearney’s director of development services.
“The building requires 20 parking spaces for office use or 25 parking spaces for retail use,” according to Jensen’s memo. The building would have a stone facade with large windows.
The restaurant building would be 4,179 square feet with parking for 33 vehicles and a drive-thru. The building’s exterior will be brick and stucco on all sides, which exceeds the city’s masonry requirements. City staff recommends approval of the development.
During the past year, the former Herberger’s building has been divided into four new businesses: Planet Fitness, Kearney Dance Works, Kohl’s and Dollar Tree.
Also Tuesday, the council will consider approval for a developer constructed infrastructure agreement to build a water main to serve the Graczyk Addition in southwest Kearney. Cost of the water main is estimated at $105,420. Graczyk Lawn & Landscape has been granted tax increment financing to help with infrastructure costs for its showroom, office and warehouse development at 30th Avenue and 11th Street near Kearney High School and Central Community College’s Kearney Center.
Finally, the council will consider awarding a $279,298 bid from Elliott Equipment for a new side loading refuse truck. The city had budgeted $265,000 for the truck, and received a $137,400 grant from the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy to cover the additional cost that exceeds the budget.
Tuesday’s meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. and will be conducted online.
Citizens may attend using GoToMeeting (no account, subscription or payment is required). To view from a computer, tablet or smartphone, go to gotomeet.me/CityofKearney.
To view through the GoToMeet-ing App: 773-693-677 (meeting ID). To listen to audio only through a phone, call 224-501-3412 and enter access code 773-693-677 followed by the pound or hash sign.