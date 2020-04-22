HOLDREGE — Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Dawson County Tuesday by the Two Rivers Public Health Department.
The two cases are a man in his 40s and a man in his 60s. Dawson County has experienced a surge of confirmed cases in the last four days.
No other new confirmed cases were reported Tuesday in the district’s six other counties.
The number of cases in Two Rivers is now 246, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. The number of cases in the district’s seven counties are: Buffalo County, 55; Dawson County, 176; Franklin County, 3; Gosper County, 7; Kearney County, 4; Harlan County, 0, and Phelps County, 1.
So far, 1,722 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Nebraska
Due to the rising number of confirmed cases in Lexington in recent days, Two Rivers continued enhanced testing in that city Monday and Tuesday. It has performed 338 tests so far.
Two Rivers is partnering with local businesses and facilities to perform enhanced surveillance testing so it can determine the presence of COVID-19 within specific communities or fields of employment. It can then make better decisions regarding measures to prevent the spread of the virus, according to Jeremy Eschlimann, Two Rivers health director.
Two Rivers is doing this testing in partnership with the National Guard and Nebraska DHHS.