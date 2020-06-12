KEARNEY — Two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported at 6 p.m. Thursday in the seven-county Two Rivers Public Health Department by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. Both cases are in Buffalo County.
Since record-keeping began March 20, there have been 1,072 cases of COVID-19 in the Two Rivers region:
- Dawson - 844
- Buffalo - 177
- Phelps - 20
- Gosper - 13
- Kearney - 12
- Franklin - 6
- Harlan - 0
Statewide, Nebraska has 16,025 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 5:55 p.m. Thursday. That is an increase of 290 new cases since Tuesday and more than double the 142 new cases reported Wednesday.
The state death tally also rose Thursday, climbing to 212 from Wednesday’s figure of 195. Just five additional deaths were reported Wednesday.
For more information on COVID-19, visit dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus or call 402-552-6645 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.