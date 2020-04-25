Engineering consultants were selected Thursday by boards of the Central Platte and Lower Loup natural resources districts for studies of three flood-prone central Nebraska watersheds.
In November, the projects were approved for grants from Watershed Flood Prevention and Operations Act funds provided through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service.
The grants will pay the full costs of studies for the Lower Wood River and Spring/Buffalo Creeks watersheds within the CPNRD, and the Mud Creek watershed in the LLNRD.
CPNRD General Manager Lyndon Vogt said the grant-funded work will get a project or projects for each watershed to the 30 percent design stage, which is information needed to seek construction grants or other funding if it’s decided to pursue a flood control plan.
Lower Wood River
The Lower Wood River watershed plan will cover 232,295 acres in Buffalo, Hall and Merrick counties.
The towns of Wood River, Gibbon and Shelton experienced the greatest impact from March 2019 flooding that triggered a Federal Emergency Management Administration disaster declaration. Similar devastation occurred again on July 10 because of runoff from heavy rains.
Vogt has said each NRCS grant is limited to 250,000 acres, which is why the study area will cover only the part of the Wood River watershed from Riverdale downstream.
Grant funds will be used to identify structural and non-structural alternatives to improve flood control, mitigate flood damages and improve soil health.
At Thursday’s CPNRD board meeting, conducted by a videoconference and conference call, JEO Consulting Group, with office sites that include Lincoln and Grand Island, was approved as the consultant. That firm will work with EA Consultants of Lincoln, Vogt said.
It was the only proposal received, he said, adding that CPNRD has worked with both firms on water studies and plans in the past, including with JEO in the Wood River watershed.
The NRCS grant is for $725,000 and the study must be completed by April 2022.
Vogt said up to 10 percent of the funds may be used for CPNRD administration costs and up to 90 percent will go to the consultant. Negotiations with JEO will determine the exact cost of the study, but it won’t exceed the grant amount.
Spring/Buffalo Creeks
The second CPNRD grant for $625,000 will be used for a flood plan in the Spring Creek and Buffalo Creek watersheds’ 266,870 acres in Dawson, Custer and Buffalo counties.
A key issue is to mitigate flood damages to irrigation canal infrastructure and ag properties that result from frequent over-topping and flooding of the two creeks. Other goals are to address climate change challenges in the ag environment and increase Platte River base flows for threatened and endangered species.
Vogt said USDA officials allowed more than 250,000 acres to be included in the grant application because two watersheds are involved.
HDR Engineering of Omaha was selected Thursday from among three consultant proposals. The exact payment will be negotiated under the same terms as the Lower Wood River watershed grant, not to exceed $625,000.
That report also is due by April 2022, Vogt said.
Mud Creek
The Lower Loup NRD received an NRCS grant of $725,000 for a Mud Creek watershed flood plan.
General Manager Russ Callan said the study will involve 251,000 acres in southeast Custer County, including areas around Litchfield, Mason City, Ansley, Broken Bow and Merna.
A Thursday’s board meeting via videoconference JEO Consulting Group’s Lincoln office was selected as consultant for $723,250.
Callan said it was the highest bid of the four proposals. “But we got more,” he explained. “They will give us a 30 percent design for some projects. No one else (submitting proposals) would do that.”
Work on that study will start soon and must be completed by December 2021.
Another CPNRD project
Vogt expects to hear in May if there is final NRCS approval of another Watershed Flood Prevention and Operations Act grant sought for the Turkey Creek and Elm Creek watersheds. There was extreme flooding in south Kearney and upstream during a heavy rainstorm in early July 2019.
The total study area involves 106,185 acres — 52,340 in the Elm Creek watershed and 53,845 in the Turkey Creek watershed — from northwest of Elm Creek, through south Kearney, to the Platte River east of Kearney.
Vogt said $742,500 was requested in the grant application.
This project wasn’t included with the others because there wasn’t time to prepare an grant application by the July 18, 2019, deadline for the funds announced in November.
If the current application gets final approval, Vogt said, the funds to hire a flood plan consultant could be available by late this summer.