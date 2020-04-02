HOLDREGE — The Two Rivers Public Health Department has issued new guidelines as part of the Directed Health Measures that were put in place Tuesday by Gov. Pete Ricketts for south-central Nebraska.
Effective at midnight today, April 2, the additional orders for Two Rivers requires people to keep a minimum social distance of six feet at gatherings and some businesses, which includes, but is not limited to, beauty salons, nail salons, tattoo parlors, massage therapy offices, and other businesses in the beauty service industry.
Directed Health Measures remain in effect until May 11 in order to ensure that individuals or groups affected by COVID-19 no longer pose a public health threat.
The Two Rivers district is continuously evaluating potential pathways for COVID-19 transmission. If additional public health measures are deemed necessary, the public will be notified immediately.
The Two Rivers district includes Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties.
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has a statewide COVID-19 information line at 402-552-6645 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week.
For more details, call Two Rivers at 888-669-7154 or visit trphd.org.
