KEARNEY — Until a vaccine is developed, COVID-19 could linger in the region for four to eight more months, according to Jeremy Eschliman, health director at the Two Rivers Public Health Department, which is headquartered in Holdrege.
He made the comments Tuesday night at the Two Rivers board meeting via videoconference.
“In order to trace contacts, we need good testing, but our testing is nowhere near where it needs to be,” he said. “If we tested 1,000 people, we might get 500 positives,” he said, but tests are in such short supply that it is not possible.
Currently, he said, the epicenter of the pandemic in the seven-county Two Rivers region is in and around Lexington, where many workers at the Tyson plant have become ill. Dawson County has the fourth-highest total of COVID-19 cases in the state.
The Two Rivers region includes Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties.
Eschliman said COVID-19 spreads if a person is within 6 feet of an infected person for 10 minutes or more, citing research from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Someone may be exposed and not get sick, but that depends a lot on individual genetics,” he said. “Generally, if one person is sick, two more people will get sick.”
As new cases begin to decline here that number will drop to one, and then to zero, he said, but that is unlikely until a vaccine is developed.
He said Two Rivers has been pleased with the way people with confirmed cases have voluntarily isolated themselves.
“Our orders for quarantine are voluntary, but we’ve had great success,” he said.
Eschliman also said the first person who contracted COVID-19 in Buffalo County was able to identify three or four close contacts, “but that’s rare,” he said. In most cases, naming and locating all contacts can be difficult.
Although statistics show no official confirmed cases in Harlan County, “it’s not fair to say that COVID-19 is not prevalent in that county.”
He also said cases can rise and fall and rise again in various areas.
“That’s one of the challenges with a novel virus like this. At Two Rivers, we are living and breathing COVID. All nonessential tasks have been deferred,” he said.