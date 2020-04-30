KEARNEY — First responders in Buffalo County won’t know the home addresses of COVID-19 positive patients when responding to emergency calls.
During their regular board meeting Tuesday by Zoom, the Two Rivers Public Health Department denied requests from Buffalo County law enforcement to know where COVID-19 patients live by citing patient privacy rights. Earlier this month Buffalo County Attorney Shawn Eatherton emailed Two Rivers Health Director Jeremy Eschliman requesting the information, but was denied.
In reply emails, and during the meeting, Eschliman said universal precautions and law enforcement’s personal protective equipment were enough, and told the board the request “didn’t seem like a fair and reasonable ask, in fact, it almost feels like it provides a false sense of security.”
However, law enforcement officials and Two Rivers Board member Dennis Reiter disagreed.
“We’re talking about an extraordinary circumstance,” Reiter said. “The people that are trying to save our lives, I want to take care of them the very best I can. I want them to have the best tools to work with possible.”
Reiter is also a Buffalo County commissioner who had heart bypass surgery 10 years ago, and said he will have his pacemaker replaced later this year.
After an hourlong discussion, the board denied law enforcement’s request by a vote of 10-1. Reiter was the lone vote in favor of letting first responders know whether the people involved in an emergency call have tested positive for the virus. Board member and legal counsel Tana Fye Henry abstained.
“In times like this, based on everything that has happened, how can we not be doing everything we can to protect the people that are putting their lives on the line? It just makes no sense,” Eatherton said earlier Tuesday.
The specifics of Eatherton’s request include that dispatchers would be notified of possible or confirmed cases of COVID-19 known to Two Rivers officials. The information then would be relayed from Two Rivers to the 911 center and entered into the system by address only, not a patient’s name.
If an emergency call was received from that address, dispatchers confidentially would relay the COVID-19 status to the first responders by cellphone or an encrypted signal. The information would not be relayed over the emergency radio frequency.
In return when first responders arrived at a scene where there was a COVID-19 positive patient that wasn’t already known to Two Rivers, first responders would share that information with the district.
According to Eatherton’s email, the plan would protect first responders and alert Two Rivers to any unknown COVID-19 cases.
In addition to Eatherton, Kearney Police Chief Bryan Waugh, Kearney City Manager Mike Morgan, Buffalo County Emergency Manager Darrin Lewis and Buffalo County Sheriff Neil Miller all supported the proposal.
The city of Kearney and Buffalo County are the largest communities in the Two Rivers district.
On April 4, Gov. Pete Ricketts issued an executive order suspending a portion of the law that restricted the release of information from public health departments. The order said the information could be released as long as certain protections were in place for the information.
Two Rivers board member Dr. Brady Beecham of Lexington and Lexington Regional Health Center CEO Leslie Marsh both expressed concern about patient confidentiality and privacy. They agreed with Eschliman that the best protection first responders can have is to use universal precautions.
“I think the threat to individual health and public is not imminent if PPE is used properly,” said Marsh, who compared the COVID-19 pandemic to the AIDS epidemic during the mid-1980s.
“You assume everyone is capable of infecting us, that’s when we have the most security and the best protection,” she said.
According to Beecham, state epidemiologists have said the rate of accuracy for a list of COVID-19 positive patients is low because results are constantly changing and some patients aren’t even reporting their symptoms.
At first, board member Henry was in favor of the proposal. Her husband is a volunteer firefighter and emergency medical technician in Phelps County.
However, she sided with Marsh and Beecham about protecting private health information after talking with her husband and other first responders about the issue. She feels Two Rivers would see nothing but problems if the COVID-19 patients addresses were shared.
“We live in a small community. If that information gets out, everybody knows who lives there, and suddenly that becomes a bigger concern,” said Henry. “There is discrimination that happens when your private health care information is shared, whether you share that yourself or it’s shared inadvertently.”
Henry recently had an experience with private health care information being shared, although she didn’t elaborate during the board meeting.
Waugh said his officers deal with private health information daily, and it is “very valuable” in policing.
“The thing you have to understand about policing, it is not predictable. It’s totally unpredictable. Danger happens fast, and information is key to our protection,” he said.
If police had the COVID-19 positive patient’s address at the time they receive the call for service, officers could begin putting on the necessary PPE on their way to the scene. According to Waugh, the Central District Health Department, which covers Hall County, and the Douglas County Health Department, which covers Omaha, both follow a similar plan as Eatherton’s proposal.
“I don’t think it’s a big ask,” Waugh said. “This is just another piece of information we would use to not only protect the public but to protect those that are protecting the public.”
Darrin Lewis, Buffalo County’s emergency manager, reminded the board the proposal wasn’t to share information with the general public, just the Buffalo County 911 Center. He encouraged all agencies — public health departments, hospitals, clinics, long-term care facilities, first responders, emergency management — to work together.
“If we aren’t able to provide this information to our trusted agents, we fall behind on the curve of trying to plan, prepare and mitigate all these things that happen during a disaster. Not just COVID-19.”
Lexington City Manager Joe Pepplitsch feels there are conflicting ideologies between Two Rivers and first responders and the lack of information from the health department is “completely insufficient.”
“It’s been disheartening for the people on the front lines doing their jobs that we can’t get information we feel we really need,” he added. “I think there’s a flaw in what’s trying to be accomplished right now.
“Being told you have to just presume people are positive, that just isn’t enough. We believe we can be trusted with information. The people in our community trust us to give them guidance, and for us not to be able to access information seems unreasonable.”
