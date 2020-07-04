KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department has moved into a spacious new office at 516 W. 11th St.
The move had been planned for 2021, but the demands on Two Rivers from the COVID-19 pandemic pushed that date up, according to Chris Fankhauser, the emergency response coordinator.
One of 23 health departments in Nebraska, Two Rivers outgrew its two smaller offices. One office was in Holdrege. It had 1,500 square feet and a staff of three.
The other office of 955 square feet was on Sixth Avenue in north Kearney. It had a staff of six, but some employees, including Health Director Jeremy Eschliman, Assistant Director Glenda Fraber and Finance Director Jesse Valenti regularly traveled between the offices in Holdrege and Kearney.
The new space of 3,500 square feet has plenty of room for the Two Rivers staff, which leaped from nine to 25 with the COVID-19 pandemic. “The new location is also more convenient,” Fankhauser said.
Two Rivers is one of the 23 statewide health departments created by the state Legislature in 2001. Two Rivers includes Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties.
Since late last year, it has been the central hub for information and much more related to COVID-19. “When COVID-19 came along, the staff had to take on more duties,” Fankhauser said.
Those include the shipment of personal protective equipment that arrives every week. Someone must meet the truck, sort out the equipment, take inventory and go through requests for PPE from long-term care facilities, skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities and more, she said.
“Facilities have ordered this equipment, but sometimes, orders are delayed, so the state will ship to local health departments to help them get by while they wait,” she said.
Two Rivers also keeps COVID-19 testing supplies. In addition, it tests for West Nile virus. It partners with the Tri-Basin Natural Resource District for various projects, and much more.
Fankhauser said the move will permit the department to provide coverage and services “for all the demographics in our area.”
The new office is larger than 3,500 square feet and is a “perfect fit,” Fankhauser said. “If we get to the point where COVID is not a main priority, we’ll still have room for people who need to be here.”
Fankhauser joined the Two Rivers staff in May. She was news director for a radio station in Chadron for 14 years. In 2016, she moved to Punta Gorda, Fla., 100 miles south of Tampa, to work in the senior care field and study for a master’s degree in emergency management.
Two Rivers expects to have a public open house at the new site when COVID-19 has subsided, she said.