HOLDREGE — Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 1,047 cases of COVID-19 as of 1:13 p.m. Monday.
That includes 13 new cases over the weekend: six in Dawson County, five in Buffalo County and two in Phelps County, according to Two Rivers.
Total cases in the seven-county area are:
- Buffalo - 146
- Dawson - 851
- Franklin - 6
- Gosper - 13
- Harlan - 0
- Kearney - 11
- Phelps - 20
Case numbers are difficult to assess. Two Rivers’ figure of 1,047 cases Monday is 33 more cases than reported by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services for this area at 6 p.m. Monday.
However, on its website Monday, Two Rivers said its figures “represent the most accurate count for disease numbers as of that day. In case of any discrepancy, residents in the Two Rivers area should refer to TRPHD numbers.”
TRPHD said it is vigilant in detecting potential sources of error while working closely with state health agencies to resolve issues.
It added, “The urge to report new cases must often be balanced against the real-time exigencies caused by the time lag in data collection, collation and verification between state and local health departments.”
TRPHD tracers follow up each positive case with a telephone call to communicate health safety messages and to plan quarantines. Multiple attempts are made to reach out to residents in English, Spanish and Somali and to verify information while collecting newer data.
Due to the unavoidable delay that occurs as data is reconciled between local and state health department sources, minor discrepancies in case counts or testing numbers may confuse the public, Two Rivers said.
Statewide, as of 6 p.m. Monday, there were 12,355 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 150 deaths.
For more information, contact Two Rivers at 308-995-4778 or trphd.org.
Or, call DHHS at 402-552-6645 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week, or visit dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus