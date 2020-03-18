LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — There's been a run on toilet paper as Americans hunker down and isolate…

Officials with Nebraska's Department of Health and Human Services said Tuesday that drinking water in the state remains safe despite the COVID-19 outbreak.

The man, who is in his 50s, was recently on a cruise and traveled to California. He is self-isolating at home.

KEARNEY — Concerns about potential spread of the coronavirus have caused entities to resched…

Where to call

For more information, call Two Rivers Public Health Department’s coronavirus hotline 402-552-6645 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays.

Two Rivers is experiencing “a tremendous workload,” health director Jeremy Eschliman said, “but if you can be patient, we will try to get back to you the same day, if possible.”

Two Rivers does not provide test kits and does not diagnose the illness. People who believe they might have COVID-19 should call their health care provider for instructions. They should not walk into a medical office unannounced.