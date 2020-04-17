HOLDREGE — Two Rivers Public Health Department is reporting 85 total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Friday.
The 11 new cases include six cases in Dawson County, three cases in Buffalo County and two in Gosper County. They include:
- Dawson County: one woman in her 20s, one woman in her 40s, one man in his 40s, one man in his 50s, one man in his 60s and a woman in her 90s;
- Buffalo County: one woman in her 20s, one woman in her 50s and one man in his 90s;
- Gosper County: one woman in her 60s and one man in his 50s.
Also, a confirmed case of COVID-19 that Two Rivers reported Thursday in Phelps County is not a confirmed laboratory positive case. It remains a suspected case.